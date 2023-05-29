You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands Capital Investment Plan Meeting Date Set

Cape and Islands Capital Investment Plan Meeting Date Set

May 29, 2023

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Cape Cod Commission are holding a Zoom meeting on Thursday, June 1, to speak about MassDOT’s five year Capital Investment Plan.

The CIP is used to guide how the Commonwealth prioritizes and funds local and statewide transportation projects.

Those projects include railroad, transit, accessibility upgrades, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, roadway and bridge improvements, and municipal projects.

Virtual meetings will be accessible to those with disabilities and with limited English proficiency.

For more information and ways to comment, visit their website.

About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


