Cape Chamber of Commerce to Host Quahog Day Event Wednesday

June 20, 2023

SANDWICH – Wednesday, June 21 marks the official first day of summer, and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will be ringing in the season with their 15th annual Quahog Day ceremony.

Officials with the organization will gather at Tree House Brewing along Town Neck road in Sandwich. There, guests will be able to enjoy food and drinks while an economic outlook for the summer is outlined and the seasonal beach forecast will be presented by Doug the Quahog, a mascot for the chamber.

The free event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. For more details, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


