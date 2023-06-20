Cape Chamber of Commerce to Host Quahog Day Event Wednesday

SANDWICH – Wednesday, June 21 marks the official first day of summer, and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will be ringing in the season with their 15th annual Quahog Day ceremony.

Officials with the organization will gather at Tree House Brewing along Town Neck road in Sandwich. There, guests will be able to enjoy food and drinks while an economic outlook for the summer is outlined and the seasonal beach forecast will be presented by Doug the Quahog, a mascot for the chamber.

The free event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. For more details, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.