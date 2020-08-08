Cape Cod Academy Names New Board Of Trustees Member

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Academy has announced that Tom Murray of Mashpee has been appointed to the School’s Board of Trustees.

Murray is a senior partner in Heidrick and Struggles Boston office where he is the Americas Managing Partner for the Global Technology and Services Practice.

The practice focuses on recruiting senior-level executives for private, venture-backed and publicly traded companies in the technology sector

Prior to joining Heidrick and Struggles, Murray was a human resources executive with extensive experience in HR management. As Senior Vice President of HR and Chief Talent Officer at Dell Technologies.

“I am pleased that Tom has agreed to join our Board of Trustees,” said Headmaster Jeff Thompson.