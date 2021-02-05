You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Association Announces 2021 Scholarships

Cape Cod Association Announces 2021 Scholarships

February 5, 2021

SOUTH YARMOUTH- Applications are now open for the Cape Cod Association’s 2021 scholarship program.

High school seniors and current college students who received one of these scholarships in the past are eligible.

The money can be put towards a four or two year university, community college, or technical school.

Applicants must have been born or reside on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket.   

Over 300 scholarships were awarded to students last year.

Those who have received one of these scholarships in the past and are reapplying must finish the application by March 15.

First-time applicants have until April 1 to complete their applications.

Only complete applications will be considered, and the entire process will be conducted online.

Factors including academic performance, financial situation, and extracurricular activities will be considered in the decision-making process.

The Cape Cod Association has been giving scholarships for over 100 years.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

