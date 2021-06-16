Cape Cod Commission Accepting Proposals for COVID-19 Recovery

HYANNIS – Proposals are being requested for projects that center around COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Ideas should focus on documented impacts of the pandemic and support the Cape Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

Any proposals should align with at least one of the CEDS Action Plan initiatives.

They will all be reviewed by the Barnstable County Commissioners and the Barnstable County Economic Development Council.

Initiatives include housing access and affordability, climate change innovation, local business development, comprehensive and activity center planning, transportation and air quality improvement, and more.

The proposals from local or regional governmental or nonprofit agencies are being collected by the Cape Cod Commission on behalf of the Barnstable County Commissioners and the BCEDC.

$150,000 is to be allotted for successful proposals, and individual grants max out at $25,000.

A webinar with further information was recently held by the Cape Cod Commission.

Proposals are due by July 9 and awards are expected to be distributed in August of this year.