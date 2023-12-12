Cape Cod Commission Shares Progress Of Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission recently completed its first full freshwater monitoring season, in which 50 ponds were examined.

The Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative is designed to protect the health of the Cape’s 900 freshwater lakes and ponds.

Water clarity data was collected from 195 ponds going back to 2015 through remote sensing and satellite imaging, bolstering their information base from which to draw moving forward.

An economic analysis of homes close to regional ponds suggested that improving water quality would correlate with increased home values, a finding the Commission highlighted as indicative of the importance of community outreach and engagement in maintaining strong water quality.