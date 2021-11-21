Cape Cod Commission To Host Virtual Workshops On Low-Lying Roads Project

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission recently announced that it is partnering with several Cape towns to educate the public in identifying at-risk roadways due to sea level rise in a series of virtual workshops in the coming weeks.

Working with towns across the Cape as well as the Woods Hole Group, the commission will talk about the goals of the Low-Lying Road Project to safeguard Cape municipalities from coastal flooding, teaching them to evaluate and identify road segments in need of adaptation.

As the project proceeds two road segments for each town will be identified as priorities for rehabilitation, for which the WHG will prepare a range of solutions to address the problem.

Towns participating in the program include Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Dennis, Eastham, Orleans, Sandwich, Wellfleet, Truro, and Yarmouth.

The first session will take place on November 29 at 6:00 pm with the Town of Yarmouth, after which the series will move to Eastham on November 30 at 2:pm, followed by a pair of workshops on December 7 with Dennis at 10:00 am and Sandwich at 4:00 pm.

Funding for the project will come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.

Those interested in attending the workshop can join by calling into the workshop by dialing (929) 205-6099 with meeting ID 935 5189 6265, or by visiting the Cape Cod Commissions website and clicking on the meeting link.

For more information about the Low-Lying Roads Project, click here.

