Cape Cod Foundation Awards $15,000 To Sandwich Nonprofits

SANDWICH – The Fund for Sandwich of the Cape Cod Foundation recently gave $15,000 in grant funds for ten community organizations serving the community, with awards of $10,000 and $20,000 for grant recipients.

This year’s beneficiaries are the Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Center, Boys and Giirls Club of Cape Cod, Cape Abilities, Cape Kid Meals, Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, Sandwich Department of Recreation, Sandwich Public Library, Sharing Kindness, and YMCA Cape Cod.

Funds will go to a slew of programs for residents of all ages and backgrounds, including after school and summer programs for local youth, “meals on wheels” and grief support for the elderly, and musical performances by the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers.

The Fund is supported by private donations and overseen by its Advisory Committee, which will begin its eighth grantmaking process in 2024.

The Fund has provided over $89,000 in grant awards since its formation in 2017.

“We’re proud to support the nonprofits doing important work in our community,” said Madeleine Wing Adler, Advisory Committee Chair.

“This year’s recipients are supporting food security for neighbors in need, creating recreational opportunities for youth, providing health and human services for residents of all ages, and bringing unique cultural experiences to Sandwich.”

