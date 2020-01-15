You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Collaborating with Cape Women’s Coalition

Cape Cod Foundation Collaborating with Cape Women’s Coalition

January 15, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation will be serving as a fiscal sponsor for the Cape Women’s Coalition.

Moving forward, the foundation will be taking care of the back-office administration work for the CWC. The move will allows coalition members to have more time to complete fundraising and programming tasks.

The coalition will be able to apply for grants and receive tax deductible donations without seeking its own status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The CWC is a non-partisan group that empowers women to make positive changes in the area.

For more details, visit www.capewomenscoalition.com and www.capecodfoundation.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 