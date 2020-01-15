Cape Cod Foundation Collaborating with Cape Women’s Coalition

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation will be serving as a fiscal sponsor for the Cape Women’s Coalition.

Moving forward, the foundation will be taking care of the back-office administration work for the CWC. The move will allows coalition members to have more time to complete fundraising and programming tasks.

The coalition will be able to apply for grants and receive tax deductible donations without seeking its own status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The CWC is a non-partisan group that empowers women to make positive changes in the area.

For more details, visit www.capewomenscoalition.com and www.capecodfoundation.org.