Cape Cod Healthcare Notes Younger COVID Patient Trends

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare are reporting that many of the patients that have been recently hospitalized for COVID-19 are younger than those previously hospitalized.
The cause of the new trend is not known, but could possibly due to higher vaccination rates in the older population.
Cape Cod Healthcare hospitals are currently at a 75% occupation rate. Their intensive care units (ICU) are at 56% occupancy.
There are 40 patients currently in Cape Cod Healthcare hospitals due to COVID, and 4 of them are in the ICU.
In-patient elective surgeries are still being carried out at this time, But due to increasing numbers in COVID cases from over the holidays, the surgeries are not being carried out as frequently.
“Our 7-day rolling average in terms of people we’re testing that are positive continues to remain high at 16.5%. Keep in mind, we’re not testing the entirety of the Cape,” said Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Mike Lauf.
Wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces and becoming fully vaccinated, in addition to getting a booster shot are recommended measures for mitigating virus spread and staying safe at this time.