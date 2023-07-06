Cape Cod Healthcare Opening Neuroscience Institute

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is opening a new neuroscience facility in Hyannis.

The Trachsel Neuroscience Institute, housed at a new remodeled site, will offer neurology, dementia and Alzheimer’s caregiver services to the local community.

“The addition of a dedicated and central location for neurological care furthers our commitment of building our access points to care across the Cape,” says Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare in a statement.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Trachsel family and others who continue to support our mission to provide the best possible care for our patients on Cape Cod.”

The building at 1019 Iyannough Road, near the Cape Cod Mall, will contain eight doctor offices, two mid-level provider offices, three procedure rooms and 19 exam rooms alongside administrative services.

It was also designed to be as accessible as possible for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, who may suffer from sensory, mobility and optical issues.

The facility is named for Nancy and Bill Trachsel, who supported the remodeling project.