ORLEANS – Cape Cod Healthcare’s new seasonal location in Orleans will open this Saturday.

The site will provide seasonal urgent care services, including for minor illnesses and injuries.

The facility will also offer walk-in COVID rapid testing, on-site x-ray and IV fluid administration.

Neither appointments or referrals will be required for those seeking service.

Urgent care in Orleans will be open through the early fall season, Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and weekends from 8 am to 4 pm.