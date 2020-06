HYANNIS – The sixth annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is set to kick off next month.

From July 10 to July 19, dozens of gardens will open to guests rain or shine. Social distancing measures will be implemented throughout the festival in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Educational lectures will also be offered virtually.

The festival will benefit eight nonprofit organizations across Cape Cod.

