Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Underway

HYANNIS – The 7th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is back as event organizers expect big crowds as people look to the outdoors for activities after over a year of isolation and restrictions due to COVID-19.

From July 9 through the 18, gardens will be open across the Cape for visitation, each grown and maintained by individual homeowners participating in the event, organized by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds brought in by the garden tours will go towards local nonprofits.

“Flowers make people happy. This is a festival all about happiness. Hydrangea happiness, flower power and color. We anticipate a very good turnout this year,” said festival founder C.L. Fornari.

Other events will also be held during the festival, including workshops and lectures from horticulturalists, painting demonstrations by local artists, and more depending on the location on Cape.

Fornari said that the festival is an opportunity to help the Cape recover after the pandemic, both by helping local nonprofits and by supporting businesses around the gardens.

“I would encourage people to take the day, visit gardens, go out to lunch at one of our many fine restaurants here on the Cape, go out to dinner or arrange to meet friends for dinner maybe in your own backyard and talk about what you’ve seen.”

Gardens are typically open from 10 am to 4 pm with private tours costing $5, unless otherwise specified by the Chamber.

The full festival schedule and garden sites can be found on the Chamber’s website here.