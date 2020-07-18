You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Deputy Superintendent

Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Deputy Superintendent

July 18, 2020

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore announced Leslie Reynolds as the new deputy superintendent.

Prior to her selection, Reynolds gained wide-ranging experience serving for the past eight years as the chief ranger of Cape Cod National Seashore, and previously as chief ranger at Shenandoah National Park.

Reynolds also served as Valley District Director of Yosemite National park.

As deputy superintendent, Reynolds will work closely with Superintendent Brian Carlstrom and the senior management team overseeing the operation and planning for the National Seashore.

“Leslie is one of the best chief rangers and managers in this agency and we’re thrilled to have her in as the deputy superintendent,” said Carlstrom.

Reynolds fills the position vacated by Kathy Tevyaw.

