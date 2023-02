YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Parade will return for its 18th edition on Saturday, March 11.

The event will step off from the intersection of Route 28 and Long Pond Drive at 11 a.m., as floats and marchers make their way down to Higgins Crowell Road.

Former State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District Tim Whelan was recently named as the Grand Marshal for the parade.

For more information, visit the parade’s website by clicking here.