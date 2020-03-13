Cape Cod Synagogue Cancels Shabbat Services

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Synagogue is canceling services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shabbat Dinner and Shabbat Evening Services Friday, March 13 and Shabbat morning services Saturday, March 14 have been canceled.

The precautionary measure is due to the rising number of cases of the virus in the state, the increased risk of older adults, and the risk of transmission due to close contact.

An online video streaming service from the Synagogue will be held Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. It can be streamed at the Synagogue’s website or Facebook page.