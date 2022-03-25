Nominations Sought for Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award

HYANNIS – A local committee is seeking nominations for a prestigious award that highlights contributions of women on Cape Cod amid this year’s Women’s History Month.

The 21st annual Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award will be given to a Cape resident who has demonstrated leadership in her community.

“They do not have to be locally well-known people, they can just be a person that you feel has made an effort in their life to be active in the arts, education, business, or community involvement,” selection committee member Alice George said.

The award was named in honor of a notable figure in American history with ties to the Cape.

Mercy Otis Warren was born in West Barnstable in 1728 and she later became a figure of the American Revolution with her political satire.

“Mercy was a playwright, poet, historian, and pioneer in Women’s Rights,” George said.

Warren wrote pamphlets and plays that opposed British officials in New England and championed the importance of women.

Previous winners of the award include former CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Wendy Northcross, activist for racial equality Eugenia Fortes, and former president of the Cape Cod Baseball League Judy Scarafile.

The award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at the Meetinghouse in West Barnstable to coincide with the annual Flag Day community event.

The deadline for nominations for the award is Patriot’s Day, Monday, April 18. For more information on how to submit a nomination, head to the Barnstable County website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter