Cape Fishermen’s Alliance, Other Groups Hold First Meeting Of MA Commercial Fisheries Commission

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration has announced the first-ever meeting of the Massachusetts Commercial Fisheries Commission.

The meeting, which can be viewed online, happened on April 8th.

The Healey Administration says the new public body was created to strengthen coordination and support for the state’s nation-leading seafood industry, and create long-term sustainability.

The Commercial Fisheries Commission will meet four times a year to address emerging issues.

The commission is chaired by the Directors of the Division of Marine Fisheries and the Office of Coastal Zone Management or their appointees.

Membership also includes the Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs or the appointee thereof, as well as an appointed representative from the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership, Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative; Stellwagen Bank Charter Boat Association, New Bedford Port Authority, Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, Gloucester Fisheries Commission, Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund, Fisheries Survival Fund, Center for Sustainable Fisheries, Northeast Seafood Coalition, Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, and the University of Massachusetts School for Marine Science and Technology.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration fully supports Massachusetts’ vibrant, iconic and economically valuable commercial fishing industry. We are proud to establish Commercial Fisheries Commission and look forward to working with the seafood industry representatives to improve opportunities for our commercial fishers, seafood processors, dealers, restaurants, and other industry participants,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

You can learn more by visiting the State of Massachusetts website.