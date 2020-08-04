Cape, Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths Again

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) once again reported no additional coronavirus deaths within Barnstable County, Dukes County, and Nantucket County on Tuesday.

Cape Cod had six additional reported COVID-19 cases, bringing the Barnstable County total to 1,770. Dukes County’s total is now at 66, after an additional case was reported.

Since April 15, the statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of COVID-19 fatalities are both down 93%.

According to the DPH, two people are at Cape Cod Hospital being treated for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate is at just under 0.3%.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.