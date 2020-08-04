You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape, Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths Again

Cape, Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths Again

August 4, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) once again reported no additional coronavirus deaths within Barnstable County, Dukes County, and Nantucket County on Tuesday.

Cape Cod had six additional reported COVID-19 cases, bringing the Barnstable County total to 1,770. Dukes County’s total is now at 66, after an additional case was reported.

Since April 15, the statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of COVID-19 fatalities are both down 93%.

According to the DPH, two people are at Cape Cod Hospital being treated for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate is at just under 0.3%.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 