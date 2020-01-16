You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape & Islands Under Wind Advisory through Friday Morning

January 16, 2020

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Cape & Islands through Friday morning.

Northwest winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are expected.

Strong gusts could blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs and result in power outages.

An online Eversource outage was reporting sporadic outages in Falmouth, Barnstable and Harwich Thursday afternoon.

The strong winds are causing travel issues between the Cape & Islands Thursday. Steamship Authority has canceled trips between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard and Hy-Line cruises has canceled afternoon trips between Hyannis and Nantucket.

Customers should continue to check ferry service provider websites for further updates.

