Cape & Islands United Way Announces 2024 Grant Recipients

HYANNIS – The Cape & Islands United Way has announced its 2024 Community Impact Grant Recipients, providing 29 area nonprofits with funds supporting programs and initiatives of importance for Cape residents, including housing, economic instability, women and children, health, and education.

This year’s recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod, Food 4 Kids, the Homeless Prevention Council, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard.

The full list of grantees and their funded initiatives can be found by clicking here.