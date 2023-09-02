Cape Playhouse Announces New Artistic Director

DENNIS – Eric Rosen was recently announced as the new Artistic Director of the Cape Playhouse in Dennis by the Board of Trustees of the Cape Cod Center for the Arts.

Rosen is a producer, director, and playwright and was a leader for the Kansas City Repertory Theater (KC Rep) in one of his most recent roles from 2008 to 2018, where he helped usher in a new era for the company.

His programming included large-scale, pre-New York musicals, including the Tony-nominated “A Christmas Story”, The Public Theater’s “Venice”, and Lincoln Center’s “Clay”.

“Eric is a brilliant artistic leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to The Cape Playhouse at just the right time,” said Bill Templeton, President of the Board of Trustees of the Cape Cod Center for the Arts.

“Eric’s reverence for the history of our theater is so important as we approach our centennial celebration in 2027. We are grateful to have someone of his caliber joining our leadership team, and we know that his vision, energy, and passion for artistic excellence will be the driving forces as we build on the legacy of this storied institution,” Templeton said.

This will be Rosen’s third career appointment as an Artistic Director, before KC Rep he co-founded and led Chicago’s About Face Theater, a nationally recognized and community-focused LGBTQ arts organization.

While there, Rosen built and directed the creative strategy, designed programming slates that earned 24 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, and developed and launched the pre-Broadway premier of “I Am My Own Wife”.

Rosen will begin his tenure at The Cape Playhouse on October 1st, and he will join Cape Playhouse Executive Director Nora Carey in jointly leading the organization.