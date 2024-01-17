You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Schools Share in State Cultural Grants

Cape Schools Share in State Cultural Grants

January 17, 2024

Barnstable High School

BARNSTABLE – More than a half-dozen Cape Cod schools are sharing an annual grant from the Mass Cultural Council.

There are nearly three-hundred statewide recipients of the 2024 “STARS Residencies” grants, which add up to over one-point-five-million dollars.

Barnstable High School students will learn about graffiti art, and they will get a chance to contribute to the Hyannis Community Art Wall, which was established last summer outside of the Hyannis Public Library.

The grants will also benefit music programs at Dennis-Yarmouth and Nauset Regional High Schools. The full list can be found on the Mass Cultural Council website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

