Cape Schools Share in State Cultural Grants

BARNSTABLE – More than a half-dozen Cape Cod schools are sharing an annual grant from the Mass Cultural Council.

There are nearly three-hundred statewide recipients of the 2024 “STARS Residencies” grants, which add up to over one-point-five-million dollars.

Barnstable High School students will learn about graffiti art, and they will get a chance to contribute to the Hyannis Community Art Wall, which was established last summer outside of the Hyannis Public Library.

The grants will also benefit music programs at Dennis-Yarmouth and Nauset Regional High Schools. The full list can be found on the Mass Cultural Council website.



By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.