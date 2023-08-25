Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony has begun their process of finding the new Music Director as they reach the end of Jung-Ho Pak’s tenure with the organization.
After Jung–Ho Pak’s leadership and unwavering dedication, the Cape Symphony is embarking on a journey to find a successor who will build upon its legacy, challenge boundaries, and propel the orchestra forward into the future.
A search committee has been put together composed of orchestra members, board representatives, and community leaders.
The committee will review applications from conductors with proven track records of creative leadership and impressive artistic resumes.
“We are thrilled to initiate the search for a new Music Director who will bring fresh insights, artistic brilliance, and a deep commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Cape Cod,” said Anthony Panebianco, Chair of the Cape Symphony Board of Trustees.
“Our orchestra has a rich history of delighting audiences and connecting with the community, and we are eager to find a conductor who will build upon this cultural footprint and lead us to new heights,” Panebianco said.
Cape Symphony is inviting qualified candidates from around the world to apply for the position stating that the new Music Director will shape the artistic vision for the orchestra, while also leading the planning and execution of captivating performances.
To learn more about the opportunity and how to submit an application visit their website.