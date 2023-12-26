Cape Symphony Welcomes New Member To Its Board Of Trustees

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony recently named John Miller of Mashpee to its Board of Trustees.

Miller, the owner of J Miller, Pictureframer & Gallery in Mashpee, brings significant experience with over a dozen area nonprofits to the position, including time spent as President of the Barnstable Land Trust and the former Cape Cod Conservatory, and was a founding member of the Cape Museum of Art.

He has also served on the boards of Latham Schools, the Cotuit Center for the Arts, and the Yarmouth and Mashpee Chambers of Commerce.

Miller currently serves as the elected town moderator for Mashpee, and in 2021 received the distinction of being named Mashpee’s citizen of the year.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Miller to the Cape Symphony Board of Trustees,” said Michael Albaugh, the Board’s Executive Director. “His extensive experience and dedication to Cape Cod’s cultural and nonprofit landscape make him a valuable addition.”

“Together,” he said, “we look forward to advancing the Symphony’s missions of artistic excellence and cultural enrichment for our community.”