Cape Towns Brace for Snow, Outages

HYANNIS – Towns across the Cape and Islands are bracing for significant snow fall and high winds that could lead to outages and flooding potential. They have encouraged residents to stay off the roads if possible to allow town crews to clear roads and for utilities to make repairs as necessary.

Many schools and services have already announced closures, and the Steamship Authority has cancelled most of its trips. The ferry service has waived change and cancellation fees for travel originally set for today.

The full list of the latest closures across Cape Cod can be found here. The page will be updated throughout the storm.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Barnstable:

Good morning, Winter Storm Lorraine is upon us. The latest forecast guidance from the National Weather Service predicts expected snowfall amounts of 8-12 inches within the Town of Barnstable. Heavy snowfall rates are possible, potentially exceeding 1-2 inches per hour, between 9 am and 3 pm. The DPW has staged all snowplows. Upon snow accumulation, plows will be deployed to treat main roads and secondary roads within neighborhoods. If possible, please stay off the roads. Due to conditions, the Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street, Marstons Mills, will be closed today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Dennis: