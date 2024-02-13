Cape Towns Brace for Snow, Outages

HYANNIS – Towns across the Cape and Islands are bracing for significant snow fall and high winds that could lead to outages and flooding potential. They have encouraged residents to stay off the roads if possible to allow town crews to clear roads and for utilities to make repairs as necessary.
Many schools and services have already announced closures, and the Steamship Authority has cancelled most of its trips. The ferry service has waived change and cancellation fees for travel originally set for today.
The full list of the latest closures across Cape Cod can be found here. The page will be updated throughout the storm.
The following is the full statement from the Town of Barnstable:
Good morning, Winter Storm Lorraine is upon us. The latest forecast guidance from the National Weather Service predicts expected snowfall amounts of 8-12 inches within the Town of Barnstable. Heavy snowfall rates are possible, potentially exceeding 1-2 inches per hour, between 9 am and 3 pm. The DPW has staged all snowplows. Upon snow accumulation, plows will be deployed to treat main roads and secondary roads within neighborhoods. If possible, please stay off the roads.
Due to conditions, the Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street, Marstons Mills, will be closed today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
The following is the full statement from the Town of Dennis:
Due to the significant nature of the snowstorm predicted for Tuesday, February 13th, the Town of Dennis will close Town Buildings/facilities for all business and in-person meetings. Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads during the storm in order for snow removal operations to be conducted. Your cooperation is appreciated.
For more information, please visit the Town’s website, Facebook, or Twitter pages, or tune to 95.1 WXTK. After the storm has ended, calls and/or messages can be made to the Department of Public Works at 508-760-6220. In addition to the parking ban, the Public Works Department requests help from residents in staying off the roads during the storm in order to conduct snow removal operations. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Citizens who wish to register their phone numbers with the Dennis Emergency Alert System (for both emergency and general notifications) may visit https://ma-dennis.civicplus.com/573/Code- Red-Registration or call the Dennis Police Department’s Victim Services Coordinator at 774- 352-1474.