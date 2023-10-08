Cape Transit Authority Serious About Electric Vehicles

BARNSTABLE – As Cape Cod continues to look towards the future of transportation in the region, new electric vehicles and charging stations are the primary focus of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

Administrator Tom Cahir believes towns and officials are making the correct moves to implement change on the Cape that will help with the region’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re serious about the transition to electric. I know there are other types of fuels and other things that are being looked at and studied, but electric seems to be the way most people are going these days,” Cahir said.

He said that most people in the region are aware of climate change issues and understand the importance of making changes to lessen the effect the community has on the environment.

With the Cape striving to be ahead of the game when it comes to environmental issues, Cahir says one of the major concerns is the range of batteries for electric vehicles, creating what he calls “range anxiety”.

“I’d like to have an electric vehicle, but I don’t want to be driving down the highway not knowing when I can get charged or recharged. What’s involved in a charge with level one, level two, and level three charging,” said Cahir.

He said education is going to be key to moving forward with plans as residents need to be aware of what is involved with the switch to electric vehicles.

With more charging stations popping up on Cape and more planned to be built, the agency hopes to put anxieties to rest with sufficient options.