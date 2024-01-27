CCRTA Making Fixed-Route Bus Fares Free For Seniors, Disabled Individuals

The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is hoping to make fixed-route bus fares free permanently for adults over the age of 60, as well as people with disabilities.

Starting on February 1st, the CCRTA says the fixed-route schedule which covers 15 Cape Cod towns will not cost those passengers. Administrator Thomas Cahir says the public transportation service is extremely pleased to have been awarded a grant of about 500-thousand dollars by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to take care of the most vulnerable population.

About five years ago, the CCRTA started “free fare Wednesdays” for older adults. Cahir says the MassDOT grant is for one year, but the plan is to get additional funding to extend the service indefinitely. With a median age of 55 on Cape Cod, he says the transit agency is constantly thinking about senior mobility.

Initially, the new free fare program can be accessed with the Charlie Card picture ID, but Cahir said a new, more sophisticated card is being transitioned to in February.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter