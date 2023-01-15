Centerville Hosting Local Comprehensive Plan Workshop

BARNSTABLE – Centerville residents are being invited to an upcoming workshop on Barnstable’s Local Comprehensive Plan.

The workshop seeks input from community members on their long-term vision for the village of Centerville as well as the town of Barnstable.

Public input will be used to help shape the LCP, which serves as a resource for town officials for planning efforts in the coming decades.

The event is taking place at the Centerville Recreation Building at 7pm on Wednesday, January 18.

Barnstable’s survey for its LCP is available online and must be submitted by Friday, January 20.

The survey asks residents about changes in quality of life, opinions about Barnstable’s public infrastructure, and the town’s strengths and weaknesses.

The document also features a question about the biggest threats to neighborhoods, with high costs of housing, transient populations, flooding and coastal erosion, seasonality, vacant properties, and public safety concerns listed as some of the potential answers.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter