Chamber of Commerce Launches New Educational Program for Businesses

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is launching its quarterly “Advocacy in Action” program which will feature current issues affecting businesses in the region to educate business owners and members of the community.

The first event will cover the topic of early childhood education and will include seven speakers who will talk about the matter through federal, state, and local policy perspectives.

The speakers include Amy O’Leary, Executive Director of Strategies for Children; Tom Weber, Executive Director of Massachusetts Business Coalition for Early Childhood Education, Sandy Faiman-Silva, Chapter Coordinator of Cape & Islands Common Start Coalition, Jacqueline Beebe, Eastham Town Administrator, Gail Briere, Orleans School Committee Chair, Patricia DeBoer, Superintendent of Mashpee Public Schools, and Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of Cape Cod Commission.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Tilden Arts Center at Cape Cod Community College.

The forum is free and open to the public. Registration details can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter