Chatham Anglers Name New Manager

CHATHAM – The Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League have named Jeremy C. “Sheets” Sheetinger, head coach of the Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) Grizzlies, as their manager of the future.

Sheetinger joined GGC in 2020 and in his four seasons at the helm has won a national NAIA championship, posted two 50-win seasons, and achieved an overall record of 170-36.

“It’s obvious from his record at Georgia Gwinnett that Sheets can put together and manage a baseball team,” said Chatham Athletic Association President Steve West.

“Sheets’ passion to coach in Chatham resonated with us. It’s obvious he is genuinely excited and looking forward to interacting with our fans, our organization, our volunteers, and becoming part of the Chatham community,” West said.

Sheetinger’s coaching experience also includes being director of baseball operations at NCAA Division I University of Kentucky for three seasons, the lead assistant coach at NCAA Division II St. Joseph’s College for two seasons, and assistant coach with NAIA programs at Brescia University and Georgetown College.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in fitness and sport management from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2004.

Sheetinger also earned a Master of Business Management from Brescia University in 2007 and a master of kinesiology and health promotion at the University of Kentucky in 2009.