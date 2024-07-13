Chatham Invites The Public To Attend Hybrid Meeting On Downtown Traffic Improvements

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham and the Cape Cod Commission have invited residents, business owners, and others who frequent downtown Chatham to attend a hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 5 PM at the Town Annex on 261 George Tyler Road.

The town, Commission, and the Chatham Parking Solutions Working Group are developing recommendations to improve parking, safety, and multimodal accommodations on Main Street as part of a circulation study, which collected parking data from Orpheum Lot, Town Hall, Kate Gould Park, Oyster Pond, and other high traffic areas around town during Summer 2023.

Proposals to improve parking congestion include parking time restrictions and improved crossings.

Attendees will witness a presentation on ways to improve parking and circulation in the area, which draws large numbers of people in the summer months and will be given a chance to share their thoughts and provide feedback on the ideas presented.

The event will also feature a virtual meeting option, which can be found by clicking here.

To learn more, click here.