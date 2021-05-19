Chatham to Hold Open House for Proposed Council on Aging Facility

CHATHAM – An open house will be hosted by the Town of Chatham to discuss the proposed Council on Aging facility.

The meeting will be held in Kate Gould Park on Wednesday, May 26, from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

There is also a rain date for the meeting, which will take place on Thursday, May 12 at the same time and in the same location if necessary.

Floor plans and other details of the project will be discussed, and community members are encouraged to attend and ask any questions that they may have.

Problems with the current site, and potential benefits of the proposed new facility at 1610 Main Street in West Chatham will be covered throughout the meeting.

Presenters will be using various displays to illustrate their points and will include details about what the new building would look like.

Potential funding and logistics of the project are also covered in Article 15 of the 2021 Annual Town Meeting warrant, and zoning matters are covered in Article 16.