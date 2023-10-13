Children’s Cove Expanding Community Engagement Staff

BARNSTABLE – Anna Colby will be the new staff member joining the Children’s Cove, The Cape & Islands Child Advocacy Center, as its Community Engagement Specialist.

The new addition reflects the need for expanded programming at the organization, which is a department of Barnstable County.

A need for all aspects of services and support to the community has increased over the last few years at Children’s Cove.

In addition to increased referrals from partner agencies and calls from the community, there has been a demand for more education, outreach, and training across the Cape & Islands.

To meet the rising demand and fulfill part of the strategic plan, the organization has expanded staffing in the Education and Training program.

Colby joins Children’s Cove after working in education for several years, she received her Bachelor of Arts from Bridgewater State University.

Colby will support the mission of Children’s Cove by engaging with the community to build positive working relationships and raise awareness about child sexual abuse.