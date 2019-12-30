Closure of West Falmouth Fire Station Causing Concern

FALMOUTH- The decision to close the West Falmouth Fire Station has been met with opposition from local residents.

If the 90 year old facility shuts down as planned, the number of active stations in the town would shrink from five to four beginning July 1st of 2020.

“When I heard about the proposed changes, I naturally had many questions,” said resident Janice Yelland.

“I was not aware of a process that encouraged citizens to express their concerns or forums where we the taxpayers could hear the department’s concerns, and rationales, to make the decision to close and frankly that surprised me,” she said.

According to Chief Michael Small, the decision to close stems from the lack of floor space to fit newer apparatus as well as natural deterioration. Currently the station houses one fire engine and is staffed by a single firefighter/EMT/paramedic.

According to recent data, 50% of all calls for service came from districts near the department’s Falmouth Village headquarters whereas only 5% came from the West Falmouth station.

As an alternative to the existing station, officials are looking to build a new fire station that will serve both the north and west sections of town, but they say it will take about five years to go online if approved.

“After engaging in open conversations, I assume you will develop a model for Falmouth that would provide for reasonable fire/EMS protection for all citizens,” said Yelland.

“I urge the board to rescind the current decision for the West Falmouth Fire Station, and wait until you complete your work with this committee. This would ensure that the fate of this station is decided under the overarching goal of better protection for all.”

There is no word yet on how much a new station would cost or what permanent location it would have if construction were to begin.

By JOHN BONDAREK, CapeCod.Com News Center