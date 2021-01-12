Service to Honor MLK Jr. Set For Sunday

HYANNIS – An interfaith service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held on January 17.

The virtual event will be hosted by the Cape Cod Council of Churches in collaboration with the Cape Cod Chapter of the NAACP, the Federated Church of Hyannis, Cape Cod Community College, and Barnstable No Place for Hate.

Residents will be invited to take part in a discussion on racism and continue efforts towards enacting equality and justice. Music, prayers, and shared experiences will be featured.

The service will be made available starting at 3 p.m., and members of the public will be able to watch it by visiting the Federated Church’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.