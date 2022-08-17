You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Accepting Community Grant Proposals

Cape Cod Healthcare Accepting Community Grant Proposals

August 17, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Healthcare is accepting ideas for grants aimed at addressing health needs across the region.

The request for proposals through their Annual Strategic Grant program occurs annually. The organization invites local groups to provide ideas for boosting physical and behavioral health along with equitable access to medical resources.

Nonprofit organizations operating across Barnstable County are welcome to apply for a part of $300,000 in total annual funding. Grants will be as large as $30,000.

Applications are due by September 15, and the grants will be awarded in October.

To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

