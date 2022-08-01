Community Health Center Holding Two Open Houses

FALMOUTH – With National Health Center Week approaching, Community Health Center (CHC) is holding a pair of local events in Falmouth to highlight its new offices.

CHC’s retail pharmacy in Homeport is open to patients and the public.

The pharmacy will have an open house on Tuesday, August 9 from 10am to 12pm at 200 Jones Road.

The center’s North Falmouth office offers gynecology, women’s health, and primary care.

A lifestyle medicine program is expected to be added next year.

An open house for the office will take place on Thursday, August 11 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at 26 Edgerton Drive.

Both open house events are free and open to all. Those who attend can tour the new offices and get a chance to interact with staff.

Health Center Week will be held from August 7 to August 13. Head to Community Health Center’s site to learn more about their services.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter