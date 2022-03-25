Provincetown Meeting House to Host Concert for Ukraine

PROVINCETOWN – A local organization will hold a special event to help Ukrainian people affected by Russia’s invasion of the country.

The Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Provincetown and pianist John Thomas will present the “Music for Ukraine” fundraising concert on Sunday, April 3rd, at 5pm at 236 Commercial Street.

Ukrainian folk melodies and compositions by Ukrainians will be featured in the performance, along with other selections to give audience members a chance to reflect.

Half of the donations collected at the concert will be sent to the International Rescue Committee and half will be sent to Oastea Domnuli Chisinau, a church in Moldova which is involved in housing, feeding, and helping refugees crossing the southwestern border of Ukraine.

The show will also be available online on the “Great Music on Sundays @ 5” YouTube channel.

Those interested in attending can call the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House office phone at 508-487-9344 for more information.

Masking and social distancing will be in place for the event.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter