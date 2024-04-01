Concessions Opportunity At Truro’s Highland Links Golf Course

TRURO – The National Park Service is offering a 10-year-long concessions opportunity at Truro’s Highland Links.

One of the Cape’s oldest golf courses, Highland Links is nestled within Cape Cod National Seashore and contains a nine-hole golf course, maintenance garage bay, irrigation pump house, pro shop, and snack bar.

The selected applicant would manage the golf course and its associated operations, including equipment, cart rentals, and limited food and beverage sales.

A site tour providing an overview of the concession operation will be open to interested parties on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, with a five-person limit for each party.

The registration deadline for the site tour is Friday, April 5, 2024.

To register, email Katie Trudeau at [email protected], and include your name, that of the organization making the bid, the organization’s primary contact, and the party size.

A Prospectus explaining the opportunity and its terms and conditions can be found by clicking here.

Proposals must be submitted by 4 pm on June 28, 2024.