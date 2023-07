YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials are telling drivers to expect delays on Tuesday, July 17 on Higgins Crowell Road on the south side of the Mid Tech Drive intersection due to road work.

Traffic will be alternating one way from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. as contractors install a stormwater drainage pipe across the road just south of the intersection.

Police details will be on site to help direct traffic.