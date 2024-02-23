Construction Project To Divert Eastbound Traffic On Main Street Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is notifying residents and local commuters that its contractor, RJV Construction Corporation, will proceed with in-road sewer construction as part of the 725 Main Street Sewer Pump Station Project.

Beginning on Monday, February 26, 2024, a single-direction detour will be put in place for eastbound traffic from Main Street’s West End Rotary to the Sea Street Extension.

Work is expected to continue daily through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, with on-site traffic control at both the intersection of North Street and Stevens Street and the intersection of Main Street and Stevens Street, with local and emergency access maintained and businesses remaining open throughout.

Westbound traffic will also remain in place.

The 725 Main Street Sewer Pump Station Project is part of the Town’s broader Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation Project.

To learn more, click here.