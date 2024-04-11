Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Announces $20,000 In Nonprofit Grants

HYANNIS -The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust has announced $20,000 in grant awards for local nonprofits serving the region and its inhabitants.

A $5,000 award was given to Behavioral Health Innovators to support health alternatives to school suspension, while Best Buddies International received $5,000 to expand its Best Buddies Jobs Program.

A third $5,000 award was given to WellStrong to create safe and supportive environments for people in substance abuse recovery through fitness, wellness, and meditation programs; the third installment of a $15,000 structured award.

The remaining $5,000 was split evenly between Elder Services of Cape Cod & The Islands to support its Money Management Program, helping residents ages sixty and up remain financially independent, and also to Health Imperatives to support its Partnering for Progress program to support regional immigrants.

The beneficiaries of this quarter’s Coop Foundation grants are providing critical services and lifelines to the most vulnerable members of our communities, and we are honored to provide financial support to help them achieve their mission,” said Lisa Oliver, CEO and Chair of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“As a true community bank,” she said, “we have a responsibility to support nonprofit organizations that are working tirelessly to help our neighbors affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use disorders and economic insecurity, as well as those who have recently migrated to the region.”