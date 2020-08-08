Cotuit Center Of The Arts Announces Two New Events

BARNSTABLE-The Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced two new events.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the center will present a conversation revolving around “Restoring My African Soul,” described by the center as a presentation that looks into “an artist’s struggle from black shame to African American Pride through art and poetry.”

The event is the first in a five-part series held monthly called”Black Lives Matter.” It will be at the center itself, although seating will be limited. Coronavirus safety protocols will also be in place.

Next Saturday, August 15, the center will present the “Tommy Bee Maiden Cabaret” virtually. The show will feature a collection of tunes from the productions “Tommy,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” and “Death and the Maiden.”

These shows were slated to hit the stage, but they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Executive Director David Kuehn and the directors of the shows will provide commentary throughout the live stream, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit the center's website