You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Court Reinstates Ban on Lobster Gear to Protect Right Whales

Court Reinstates Ban on Lobster Gear to Protect Right Whales

July 14, 2022

Photo courtesy of the Center for Coastal Studies

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – A federal circuit court has reinstated a ban on lobster fishing gear in a nearly 1,000-square-mile area off New England to try to protect endangered whales.

The National Marine Fisheries Service issued new regulations last year that prohibited lobster fishing with vertical buoy lines in part of the fall and winter in the area. The ruling was intended to prevent North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340, from becoming entangled.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maine issued a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the rules. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston vacated that ruling on Tuesday.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 