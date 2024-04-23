You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cranberry Bog Restoration Grants Received

April 23, 2024

HYANNIS – The Healey administration is celebrating over $5 million in federal funds to transform retired cranberry bogs into coastal wetlands on Cape Cod.

Most of the money is going towards the Upper Bass River Coastal Habitat Restoration Project in Yarmouth, which will restore 57 acres of wetland and reduce the risk of flooding for adjacent properties.

Some of the funding is also being awarded for design and permitting work on the Puritan Bog restoration effort in Bourne.

Both are considered high-priority projects to strengthen natural resources. They will be carried out by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management and the Department of Fish and Game.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


