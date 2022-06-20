Cyr Secures Funds for Local Projects

GOSNOLD – A government bond bill of over $5 billion recently passed in the Massachusetts State Senate, with $2.5 million for local projects secured by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“I am thankful that we were able to secure funds for Cape Cod and Islands infrastructure projects to support the Town of Gosnold, advance wastewater research, and bolster our cultural sector,” Cyr said.

Amendments championed by Cyr included $800,000 for Gosnold that would cover projects like fuel storage, solid waste disposal, and climate change preparedness work at the town’s marina.

Funds were also secured for the Cape Symphony that would allow for upgrades to the group’s facilities.

Another amendment would make it possible for the Lewis Bay Research Center to build a new net-zero watershed institute laboratory at the new Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

The relocated facility would be used to teach students about sustainability and provide experiential learning while the group continues their work to understand how to restore the central Cape Cod Watersheds.

The $5 billion bill includes investments in construction costs for public facilities throughout the state.

The bill also puts a stop on the building of any new prison facilities in the state for the next five years.

An earlier draft of the bill had passed in the House, so now the new version will go back to the House for review.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter