Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Deteriorates Further

July 19, 2024

NANTUCKET –Vineyard Wind says a significant part of the remaining damaged wind turbine blade at its farm south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket detached on Thursday morning.

Vineyard Wind said a fleet of vessels is working to remove debris from the site. Crews have also been on Nantucket to respond to debris washing ashore. There are also reports that some material has made it to the Vineyard.

The blade damage incident happened last Saturday.

The federal government has ordered Vineyard Wind to temporarily cease electricity production to find out what caused the issue. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

