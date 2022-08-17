You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Higgins Receives Endorsements from Corrections Officers

August 17, 2022

Daniel Higgins

HYANNIS – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union and the Barnstable County Correctional Officers Union for Cape Cod and Islands District Attorney.

Several law enforcement agencies and officials have endorsed Higgins, including current Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Higgins is currently an assistant district attorney in O’Keefe’s office.

Fellow Republican attorneys John Carey and former Yarmouth Police Officer Melissa Alden, as well as Democrat criminal defense attorney Robert Galibois, are also running for the seat being vacated by O’Keefe, who is retiring after 20 years as the Cape & Islands district attorney.

 

